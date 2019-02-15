Rain, snow and ice move in for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Other than a few showers Friday, most are dry with temperatures around 60. Rain will become likely late Friday night and overnight.

Later Saturday morning ALONG AND NORTH OF 460, that rain could change to snow. A brief periof of freezing rain will be possible Sunday morning.

A very narrow band of moderate snow looks to develop along the 460 corridor. A 25 mile shift could change exactly how much you see, however impacts should not change much.

SATURDAY:

Air will turn just cold enough for snow, especially north of of highway 460 (Roanoke, Lynchburg and north).

Most of the accumulation will occur north of 460 and with warm road temperatures, a lot of it will be on the grass.

For areas like Roanoke, Lynchburg and Blacksburg a dusting of snow will be possible, mainly on the grassy surfaces. Travel in these areas should be mainly fine. Saturday afternoon is dry,

Even with warm road temperatures in the Highlands, a few slick spots could be possible, mainly on less-traveled roads.

Sunday could start with a brief period of rain before a scattered, light rain takes over. Things are mainly dry Sunday afternoon.

The pattern stays very wet next week. 2-4" of rain will be possible through Wednesday. Some of this could fal as a wintry mix north of 460.

