Rainy, cooler Friday, warming up for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Rain, something the region could actually use for a change, returns Friday morning and continues on and off through much of the day.

With clouds and rain around, temperatures struggle to climb, even after a mild start.

Rain chances decrease through the evening and overnight.

A stray shower is possible through the first half of Saturday, but most are dry and warm. A slightly better chance for a few late-day storms will be around Sunday.

The warmth and rain chances continue into next week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.