Rainy Start To The Week With Flooding Possible

Roanoke, VA - A low pressure system will bring showers and periods of moderate rainfall Monday through Tuesday night.

Showers will develop in the far southwestern New River Valley before dawn Monday. The showers will spread northeast through the afternoon and evening so bring the umbrellas with you before you head out the door Monday morning.

Future Tracker shows the progression of the rain.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the southern Blue Ridge where 2" or more of rain may cause some flooding. Most areas have the chance to experience some flooding through Wednesday morning.

The rain will exit by Wednesday morning. We'll have a couple of days to dry out with sunshine and clouds returning by Thursday.

