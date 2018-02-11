Weather

Rainy weekend has led to some flooding issues

By Beverly Perry - Meteorologist
Headline Goes Here

ROANOKE, VA - Moderate to heavy rain fell across southwest Virginia overnight.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday morning, estimated rainfall totals across a large swath of the region ranges between 1 to 3 inches.

pic5_1518345917834.JPG

The excessive rainfall has led to some flooding, so do watch for ponding on the roadways.

Widespread rain showers continue Sunday morning and become scattered in the afternoon. 

pic4_1518345917834.JPG

An additional half-inch to an inch is possible through tonight. 

A flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Monday. 

pic3_1518345919019.JPG

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.