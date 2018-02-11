Rainy weekend has led to some flooding issues

ROANOKE, VA - Moderate to heavy rain fell across southwest Virginia overnight.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday morning, estimated rainfall totals across a large swath of the region ranges between 1 to 3 inches.

The excessive rainfall has led to some flooding, so do watch for ponding on the roadways.

Widespread rain showers continue Sunday morning and become scattered in the afternoon.

An additional half-inch to an inch is possible through tonight.

A flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

