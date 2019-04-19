Severe weather outbreak possible Friday afternoon, evening

ROANOKE, Va. - A few showers will be around for the morning commute, but the potential for widespread severe weather arrives after lunch and through the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked parts of the region in the "moderate risk" category for severe thunderstorms, something very rare for this part of the country. That is 4 out of 5 on the SPC's severe weather scale. A moderate risk is defined by the SPC as widespread severe storms likely and they can be long-lived and intense.

This moderate risk is for areas east of Interstate 81 including, but not limited to Martinsville, Danville and Lynchburg.

THREATS:

Damaging Wind

Flash Flooding

Tornadoes

Damaging Wind:

**In the red and purple areas, winds could gust to more than 70mph in the strongest storms.

Tornado:

**The "best" chance for tornado development will be east of Interstate 81 across Southside through the Piedmont. The primary threat will be for damaging wind gusts, however tornadoes may also be possible.

TIMING:

Noon-8 p.m.

1-3" of rain will be possible through tonight. Isolated flash flooding will be possible.

