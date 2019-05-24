Recent rains wipe out 'severe drought' across the country

ROANOKE, Va. - Over the past several years, we have seen states like Texas and California endure exceptional drought. An extremely wet winter and spring in the South, due to El Nino, has helped to destroy much of the drought.

This is what the drought looked like across the lower 48 at the start of 2019.

According to Phillip Klotzbach of Colorado State University, this is the first time since the drought monitor began in 2000 that none of the continental U.S. is in severe drought status.

With all of that extra rain and melting snow, places in the Upper Midwest have seen historic flooding in recent months.

Locally, the region is running behind normal in the rainfall department for the month of May. While southwest and central Virginia won't be heading into drought status anytime soon, show the flowers some love as widespread rain chances will be hard to come by through the end of May.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.