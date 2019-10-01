Record heat on tap Wednesday, Thursday afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. - While Tuesday will be quite warm, with temperatures in the 80s, Wednesday and Thursday are going to be the hottest days for the remainder of 2019.

A front that sparked a few storms Monday afternoon is now north of our area, allowing record heat to build in from the south.

By Wednesday afternoon, we'll likely blow past some record highs for the day. Blacksburg, in its 60+ years of collected data, has never hit 90° in the month of October. That may change.

Thursday won't be any different. A breeze out of the west will help keep temperatures similar to Wednesday afternoon, once again stomping out old record highs.

A strong cold front brings things down for the weekend, with the wind staying fairly gusty Friday and Saturday. Lower humidity, that breeze and the ongoing drought means you should not be burning later this week or this weekend.

Once temperatures drop, they may actually stay down for a while. Another cold front gives us the chance at widespread rain next Monday.

More on that to come in a later article.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.