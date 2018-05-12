Record heat possible again on Mother's Day

ROANOKE, Va - After Saturday's record heat, all eyes are on the Mother's Day forecast. While there may be a stray storm near and north of I-64 between 5 and 9 p.m., most of us will be talking about the heat again.

The NRV, Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside will all challenge their previous record high temperatures by Sunday afternoon. Humidity will be similar today, as will the UV Index.

In addition to a cool drink, make sure Mom has some shade and/or sunscreen too. In a case like Sunday, all it takes is 15 to 25 minutes in the heat of the day for sunburn to become an issue.

So yes, it appears as though we've gone straight from winter to summer. This May has been the second hottest in Roanoke so far. Our average high has been 84 degrees, and our average low has been 56 degrees.

That's more typical of El Paso, Texas this time of year. Pretty crazy, right?

All indications point towards temperatures moderating a bit during the week as moisture streams into the region. A stalled front to the north feeds off the moisture coming in off the Atlantic and the Gulf. This means a daily shot for showers and storms, more cloud cover and less heat.

