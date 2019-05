ROANOKE, Va - The 90s are coming back for most again to close out the work week and look to continue for most of next week.

Other than a stray storm Friday, most are dry.

Slightly better rain chances arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be "cooler", topping out in the 80s.

Low-to-mid-90s return Sunday.

The hottest days of this heat wave look to arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday.

