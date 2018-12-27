RECORD RAIN: Some of us were wet a majority of 2018

We've spoken often about 2018 being a record year for precipitation in many parts of southwest and central Virginia. There are different ways to show the significance, though, of 2018's wet weather.

One of those ways is to show the percentage of days in which we picked up on some amount of precipitation.

For Blacksburg, we saw a trace or more of rain/snow on 59% of days this year. That's pretty remarkable. Roanoke doesn't fall far behind at 54%. Buena Vista, Hot Springs, Galax, Danville and Lynchburg all fall within the 44-48% range.

We still have a few wet days to get through, before we can close the book on 2018.

Outside of Thursday night and Friday's heavy rain threat, we still have a pair of systems to go through afterward.

As of December 26, 16 places have already broken their yearly rainfall record. They're listed in the graphic below.

We're more than likely to add 4 or 5 more towns to that list, before the year comes to an end.

Here's how much rain a few other towns need before they can break their rain record for the year:

Huddleston: 0.18"

South Boston: 0.29"

Brookneal: 0.39"

Galax: 1.05"

Stuart: 3.53"

