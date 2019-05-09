Record snow: Nearly a foot of snow falls in Minnesota, Wisconsin

ROANOKE, Va. - Minnesota and Wisconsin are known for their cold and snow, but even for them - this is ridiculous.

A late season storm brought anywhere from three to eleven inches of snow to northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Snow in May is not out of the ordinary for that part of the country, but how much they've just gotten is. The previous single storm record for Duluth, Minnesota, in May, was 5.5 inches. As of 10:30 Thursday morning, Duluth had picked up 10.6" of snow.

Only once in 107 years has snow fallen in Roanoke in the month of May. That storm amounted to 3 inches in 1940. Trace amounts have fallen on several occasions across Southwest Virginia, however.

This system will help in creating a wet Mother's Day weekend locally, but the snow is staying in the north, likely until next winter.

