Record snowfall seen in Calgary, Winnipeg

CALGARY, AB - While we get ready for near-record heat Thursday, parts of Canada are dealing with record snow. You might be saying, "Yeah, it snows in Canada in October. So what?"

We know that, but the amount of snow seen in cities like Calgary was record-breaking.

According to Weatherlogics, the 13 inches of snow that fell in Calgary, Alberta overnight made for the seventh-snowiest day on record in the city. Records go back to the late 1800s.

In Winnipeg, they saw about a half an inch of snow which breaks their record snowfall for the day. Snow continues to fall over parts of Manitoba and Ontario.

What's causing this? A large area of low pressure forced the jet stream far south, giving Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba a punch of colder air. The amount of moisture around this time of year allowed for snow to pile up.

Meanwhile here, a strong area of high pressure has the opposite effect. This will mean high heat and humidity for us Thursday, with some record highs in jeopardy.

As for whether or not the snowpack in Canada will help send colder air our way soon, that doesn't appear likely.

However, if this kind of pattern were to linger into November or December when daylight drops, we could see more cold air outbreaks and perhaps even some early season snowfall of our own.

