Record warmth becoming likely Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - What a lovely April we've been having so far this February! We're going to keep the warm air around for at least another day, as highs reach into the 70s Thursday.

Our current forecast calls for Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Blacksburg to all break their previous record highs from 2017. In fact, the kind of warmth we expect is more typical of mid-May, not early February.

A cold front will blow through the region Friday morning, gradually sending temperatures down and wind speeds up. We'll make like Eminem and "snap back to reality" Friday night and Saturday.

Lows drop down into the 20s by Saturday morning, meaning that things will feel every bit like winter this weekend.

