Record warmth possible Tuesday, Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - After a day we flirted with the 70s Monday, we’ll jump right into the 70s later Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds during the day. We’ll turn a touch cooler, 60s, Wednesday before more record-breaking warmth arrives Thursday.

A few showers will be around Wednesday and into Thursday as warmer air surges back in.

Highs Thursday could shatter records as we at least jump into the upper-70s.

If sunshine were to win the battle with the clouds, 80s would not be out of the question. Temperatures fall all day Friday and we’ll find ourselves back in the 40s by Saturday.

