Records likely to fall again Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures are getting started in the 50s and 60s across the area. Other than a few showers later in the day, most of the area will stay dry. A “backdoor” cold front will come in from the east delivering slightly cooler temperatures east of the Blue Ridge through Central Virginia. Highs in the NRV and Southside will make it well into the 70s Thursday afternoon while highs in Lynchburg could be held in the 60s depending upon how far south the front gets. Roanoke could top out near 80 degrees if the front stays north.

COOLER FRIDAY

Slight shower chances are with us again Friday and Saturday with slightly better rain chances arriving on Sunday. We will turn much cooler on Friday as that front pushes through and the wedge builds. Temperatures climb back to around 70 Saturday with a few rain chances.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.