Refreezing, patches of fog likely overnight and Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - Although most of the precipitation has left the area, re-freezing is the main concern heading into Monday morning. Be sure to check on school closings and delays here.

Temperatures Sunday night and Monday morning will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

This could especially pose a problem for side roads that haven't been treated and bridges/overpasses.

This may also be a problem heading into Tuesday morning, as temperatures drop into the 20s.

More sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures in the 40s, should allow for some additional melting. Then, rain chances ramp up Thursday into Friday.

