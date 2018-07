ROANOKE, Va - The refreshing break from the heat continues Monday with a start in the 50s for much of the region. Highs Monday afternoon climb back into the upper-80s, but the rich humidity stays away for now. Sunshine dominates this Monday as the weather stays comfortably warm.

Humidity starts to creep back in Wednesday and sticks with us through the weekend. Other than a few storms this week, much of the next seven days are on the dry side.

