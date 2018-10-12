River flooding continues, winds stay gusty through Friday

ROANOKE, Va - The heavy rain is long gone, but the effects from the significant flooding continue across the region. Some of the bigger bodies of water continue to rise. The Dan River at South Boston has set a new record high crest while other locations are approaching record flood stage.

You can stay up to date with the official river forecasts here. Use caution on your morning commute as several roads remain impassible from washouts, ponding or debris.

Winds will stay cranked up through the evening potentially adding to number of power outages being reported across region. Gusts at times could top 40 mph through the afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.

Skies will remain clear, but it will be breezy and cool. Tonight we will fall into the 40s. Most of the weekend is dry and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.

