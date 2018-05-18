River levels rising after days of heavy rain

ROANOKE, Va - Flash flooding has been occurring across parts of the region with anywhere from 3-8 inches of rain falling over the past three days. The runoff from that water is causing the larger rivers to also rise.

The Roanoke River at Randolph is expected to climb into moderate flood stage by late Saturday night.

The Dan River at South Boston is expected to jump in minor flood stage by Saturday afternoon.

The Roanoke River at Brookneal will also get into minor flood stage, but by Saturday morning.

