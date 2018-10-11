River levels to rise through Friday, Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Areas around the New River got pounded with heavy rain Wednesday evening, with more rain now from Michael moving into the area.

This is a cause not only for flash flooding, but for river flooding as well along the New River. The New River should crest at moderate flood stage between tonight and Friday morning, before coming below flood stage Friday evening.

The Dan River will crest later, as the heavy rain from Michael and drainage from the west add up.

At these moderate flood stages, the roads below would be impacted. If the rain comes in heavier than forecast, then more areas could be impacted by the rising rivers.

Observations and forecast for rivers near you can be found here. Stay tuned for updates, as we continue to track the progression of Michael.

