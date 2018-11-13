Rivers rising after Monday's rain

ROANOKE, Va - Danville is breaking records again for all the wrong reasons. Monday, more than 2.5" of rain fell in the River City, smashing another daily rainfall record.

The heavy, steady rain led to more flooding across Southside and is once again causing rivers to rise.

Impressive rainfall amounts were observed across much of the region Monday.

These amounts inch several cities closer to their all-time yearly rainfall records. More heavy rain and even freezing rain will Thursday will get these numbers even closer.

