Rocket launch may be visible early Monday morning

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - The launch of the Antares rocket is scheduled for Monday morning at 4:39 a.m. ET on Wallops Island, Virginia. The launch is part of a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Areas in central Virginia may catch a glimpse of the launch about 5 degrees above the horizon two minutes after it happens. Areas in southwest Virginia may catch a glimpse roughly two and a half minutes afterward.

Some high clouds may be moving into the area at that point, and we can't rule out the potential for some patchy fog. But, if you do have a clear sky and catch a glimpse of the rocket, be sure to let us know.

Click here for an interactive visibility map.

