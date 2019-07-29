'Roost ring' detected on radar early Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - It's not something you think of, but outside of detecting rain, snow, storms, etc. radar can actually detect the movement of some wildlife too.

In fact, it happened Sunday morning in Las Vegas as grasshoppers invaded the city.

Closer to home, birds were detected by the Blacksburg NWS office's radar. This is what's called a 'roost ring,' and it's not all that rare.

The way radar works is that an invisible beam is shot out at an angle. This beam detects rain droplets, hail stones, snowflakes, etc. and sends a signal back. That signal is then color-coded into the display that you see on your app or on TV.

In the morning, a layer of warmer air above us will oftentimes send that beam back down to the ground.

It's at this point that the radar can detect things like bugs and birds. This actually happens pretty often during the summer, as birds (most times Purple Martins) leave the roost to go feed on insects.

Peak roosting activity takes place in late August and early September, before most birds begin to migrate southward for the cooler season.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.