Rounds of rain likely heading into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - When it rains, it pours. That's essentially the forecast for Friday through Monday. It won't rain the entire time, but rounds of rain will become likely during that time.

Let's start by talking about the driest day of the next five - Thursday. We'll see highs in the 80s Thursday, with just a few pop-up storms south of 460. That's where the air has the best chance of lifting to a point where storms can grow.

After that, a front will meander nearby. Cool air and tropical moisture meet along that front to give us several opportunities for rain between Friday and Monday.

Just by using a broad brush, we can paint 1-4" of rain between Thursday and Monday. The lower end of totals will likely be toward the Highlands and Southern Shenandoah, and the higher end of totals will likely be toward the Southern Blue Ridge.

Some streams and creeks may rise, with localized flooding being possible. This is despite the fact that we've only seen about two inches of rain in the last five weeks.

In addition to the waves of rain crashing our weekend party, temperatures will come crashing down too.

Thanks to a wind out of the east and northeast, the wedge will be in place - meaning temperatures won't rise that much Friday, Saturday or Sunday. If our front can rise a bit north, then temperatures won't be quite as cool was what we're currently forecasting.

Again, it will not rain all 96 hours between Friday and Monday. With the pattern remaining stagnant, though, we have the opportunity to see periods of rain late this week into early next week.

Stay tuned for updates from StormTeam 10 on air, online and on social media.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.