Rounds of rain, localized flooding possible through Mother's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - You know the drill. Friday and the weekend are fast approaching, and once again we're talking about rain and storm chances. In Lynchburg and Blacksburg, we've seen at least a trace of rain on 16 of 18 Fridays in 2018.

FRIDAY

Friday won't be wet the entire day, nor will everyone get wet. However, with a cold front moving in from the west - it will help to trigger some scattered evening thunderstorms.

Whatever scattered storm develops will have the ability to produce some heavy rain, frequent lightning and high wind gusts.

SATURDAY

Looking ahead to Saturday, the Weather Prediction Center has our area outlined with the potential for localized flooding.

Rounds of rain appear likely throughout the day, which has already forced Radford University to bring their commencement ceremonies indoors.

This is all thanks to moisture from our south, meeting up with a stalled/very slow-moving front.

SUNDAY

That front's presence on Mother's Day is going to allow for more showers and storms to develop. The hope is that we'll have enough cloud cover to keep the severe weather threat low.

That's something we'll monitor, but it doesn't appear that it will be raining all 24 hours on Mother's Day. Just have a Plan B in mind.

Regardless, it doesn't look like Mom will be having the best of hair days this year. Dew points rise into the mid to upper 60s, which is a sign of a lot of humidity around.

The humidity drops off, as we head into next week.

BEYOND...

An area of low pressure way above us will help force that slow-moving front we referenced before out of the region. This will keep the chance for a few remnant showers and gusty wind around.

So by Monday afternoon and Tuesday, we expect decreasing clouds, decreasing humidity and fairly cool temperatures too.

