Rounds of rain through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - A stalled out boundary coupled with tropical moisture will result in widespread precipitation over the weekend.

The rain will be heavy at times and widespread rain totals of 2-4 inches will be possible with isolated higher amounts.

Flooding will become an increasing concern this weekend and even heading into next week.

The clouds will linger across the region which will keep temperatures held down in the 60s and lower 70s this weekend.

Daily rounds of precipitation will continue throughout much of the work week.

Rain chances will decrease towards Thursday and we could be looking at dry conditions come Friday.

Temperatures early in the week will be in the mid to upper 70s with a slight cool down midweek.

Highs will be near 80 as we head into next weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.