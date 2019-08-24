Saturday morning showers, patchy drizzle

ROANOKE, Va. - A few rain showers will be around Saturday morning for locations along and south of 460.

It’ll also be a noticeably cooler weekend.

Saturday afternoon temperatures are expected to top out in the 60s and lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and lower 60s Saturday night under cloudy skies.

Patchy drizzle and areas of fog will be possible.

The wedge will remain in place Sunday and Monday.

This will result in high temperatures remaining in the 60s and lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few rain showers and patchy drizzle will be possible through Monday.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region midweek along with warmer air.

Highs mid-week will be in the mid-80s.

