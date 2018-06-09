Saturday warm and humid with afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. - The summertime heat and humidity has returned to southwest Virginia.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up across parts of the region Saturday afternoon.

Not everyone will see this activity and it will not be a washout.

A few stronger thunderstorms are possible for locations along and north of I-64 this afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main concerns.

Localized flooding will be possible for an already saturated region.

The precipitation decreases in coverage late Saturday evening and we dry out overnight.

It's nearly rinse and repeat for Sunday, but with slightly lower temperatures.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The unsettled pattern continues into the work week.

