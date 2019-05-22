Saturn to appear 'near' the moon Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - If you find yourself up and at 'em before sunrise Thursday morning, take a moment to look up to the moon.

Should you find a break in the clouds, you'll see Saturn appearing just to the right of the moon.

With high pressure offshore, however, that may dry to direct some clouds into the region by the morning.

This could get in the way of our view early Thursday.

Clouds give way to more sunshine Thursday afternoon, allowing temperatures to skyrocket into the 85-90° range. This is just the beginning of what will be a hot Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.