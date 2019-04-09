Say it ain't snow: April blizzard to strike Upper Midwest, Plains

ROANOKE, Va. - Fresh off of the University of Virginia winning its first NCAA title in Minneapolis, a blizzard will now take over the headlines in the Twin Cities.

Even more snow will fall west of Minneapolis. In spots in Western Minnesota and South Dakota. more than two feet of snow could pile up.

Also in these areas, blizzard conditions are expected with wind gusts over 50 mph possible. Blizzard warnings and winter storm watches blanket areas from Wisconsin to Colorado.

This potentially historic, late-season blizzard will put an exclamation point an extremely harsh winter in this part of the country. Earlier this year, wind chills dipped into the 40-60 degree below zero range. Parts of Minnesota even saw their snowiest February on record.

This system will bring Virginia rain come Friday.

