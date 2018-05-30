Scattered rain, storms continue; Isolated flooding possible

ROANOKE, Va - Scattered rain and storms continue Wednesday. Like Tuesday, the storms and downpours will be scattered in nature and not everyone will see them. The storms that do develop will once again be very efficient rain producers, dropping large amounts of rain in a short amount of time.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 8:00 Wednesday evening. The original watch has been extended through the evening and into parts of the Highlands.

These are the areas that have picked up the most rain over the past 72 hours and will be most susceptible to flooding.

Humidity will stay cranked up through the end of the work week as well with dew points flirting with the 70 degree mark, more indicative of the beach.

Scattered showers and storms also stay with us through the weekend, but the flood threat gradually drops.

