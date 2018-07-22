Scattered Rain Sunday

ROANOKE, Va - There's just a small chance of an isolated shower early Sunday morning otherwise, most are dry and under cloudy skies.

Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible along and west of the Blue Ridge early, before dissipating toward mid-Sunday morning.

A few spotty showers will develop near midday but most of the precipitation holds off until Sunday afternoon.

We are once again looking at hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, but not everyone will be seeing this activity.

Due to the thick cloud cover and lack of instability, the threat for severe storms is low.

Heavy downpours is the main concern with any storms that get going Sunday.

Highs are expected to top out in the 70s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight otherwise, it's mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Patchy fog develops late Sunday night.

The unsettled pattern continues into the workweek.

