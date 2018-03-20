Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight

ROANOKE, Va - The heaviest rain from the overnight is working its way out of the area this Tuesday morning. A few scattered showers will be possible through the afternoon before the return of more widespread moisture after dinner. That moisture will start out as rain later this evening and quickly turn to snow.

A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect at Midnight and remains in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday along and west of the Blue Ridge. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued just east of the Blue Ridge.

TIMELINE:

Rain changes to snow later this evening. Heaviest snow falls after midnight.

Snow tapers off after lunch

Road surfaces are very warm and therefore a lot of what falls, especially initially will melt on contact. Be on the lookout for slick spots on your Wednesday morning commute, but like the storm last week, most will accumulate on grassy surfaces and cars.

