Scattered showers, mild for New Year's Eve

ROANOKE, Va - We are going to end 2018 the way much of the year has been. Wet. The best chance of rain will be late in the morning and the again around midnight. This won't be a washout by any means, but showers will be around.

As you are ringing in the new year tonight, our temperatures will be rising. The 40s will be around through early afternoon, but a push of warm air will send temps to the mid-50s by late in the afternoon to near 60 by midnight.

Be on the lookout for some fog to develop tonight as that warmer air rushes in.

2019 will start warm in the morning, but cooler air will push in through New Year's Day. Highs for most of Tuesday will be in the 50s after a start in the 60s. Next shot of rain beyond today returns Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.