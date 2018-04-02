Scattered showers Monday with colder air for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - We’re going to jump all around from spring to winter and something in between over the course of the next seven days.

After a few showers Monday morning, especially along and north of 460, much of the area will dry out. Scattered showers will return later in the afternoon/evening.

Other than a stray shower on Tuesday, much of the area stays dry and very warm. Temperatures surge back into the low to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Cold front number one pushes through Wednesday bring us rain chances through the afternoon. Cold front number two crossing the area Friday will have the bigger bite, and the bigger temperature drop. By the start of the weekend, high may struggle to climb out upper-30s and low-40s. If a system passing by Saturday times out right, we could even add snow showers to the mix.

