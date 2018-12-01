Scattered showers Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Areas of dense fog will be possible early Saturday morning along and west of the Blue Ridge.

It should begin to lift mid-morning.

We will have a couple waves of rain showers Saturday but it won't be a washout

The first wave of rain arrives early Saturday morning then again in the evening.

There will be a chance of a few spotty showers in between each round.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady, in the 40s, throughout the day under cloudy skies.

The wind will begin to pick up tonight and this will help to usher in some warmer air.

A few showers will linger into Sunday morning but the second part of the day will be dry.

Despite breezy conditions, it'll be a great day to put up some outdoor holiday decorations.

Highs are expected to top out in the 60s and lower 70s which is near record warmth territory.

