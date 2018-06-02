Scattered showers, storms continue this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - It's the same old story day after day, it seems. While we won't be nearly as hot as Friday, scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. A couple will move through the area Saturday morning, with more scattered showers wrapping around from the north during the afternoon.

Anything that develops will drop heavy rain and perhaps gusty winds too. Be alert to changing weather conditions throughout the day.

Sunday offers up another chance of storms, though most of them come in around and after dinner time. Keep the StormTeam 10 app around, so that you can track the storms with us and adjust your weekend plans accordingly.

Beyond the weekend, drier air moves in. This will make things feel much more pleasant and will reduce our rain chances. Finally!

