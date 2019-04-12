Scattered showers, T-Storms to end the work week

ROANOKE, Va. - More clouds will be across the region Friday with a few light rain showers/sprinkles in the morning.

As a cold front approaches from the west, more showers and even a few thunderstorms will push into southwest Virginia in the afternoon and evening.

A few of the storms will contain heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Temperatures Friday will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front will exit Saturday morning, but a system near Texas will push a few spotty rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm into the region Saturday.

Any precipitation will be pretty hit-and-miss.

As the system approaches from the east/southeast, showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Sunday.

The best chance will be Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold front pushes through.

The precipitation will end Monday morning.

Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

