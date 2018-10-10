Scattered showers Wednesday, Michael's rain Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - Be on the lookout for fog and a couple of very light showers Wednesday morning. Through the afternoon, better chances for scattered shower and storms return.

With the extra clouds and showers around, highs will be held in the 70s.

MICHAEL'S RAIN:

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through early Friday morning for portions of Southside. This is where the heaviest rain locally is expected to fall. The heaviest rain is expected to stay south and east of our area. While the heaviest rain is expected to remain outside of the area, be on the lookout for the potential of flash flooding Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.