Scattered storms develop Monday; heat wave crashes

ROANOKE, Va. - This past weekend featured the hottest weather many of us have seen in seven years. A cold front moves through to break that up, but it comes with a price. Parts of the area are willing to pay up, as this recent three-week hot stretch has dried things up too.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon, with perhaps some of the healthier storms coming in after 2 p.m. Anything that develops today will drop heavy rain, leading to localized flooding. The higher probability of that happening will be near and west of the Parkway. A handful of storms may also have the potential to produce localized wind damage.

As our cold front moves through, there will still be enough energy in the atmosphere to produce fairly widespread rain overnight into Tuesday. As Tuesday goes on, that chance for rain slowly drifts east.

Because of a wind from the north, more clouds and more rain, Tuesday's highs will only manage to get into the 70s. Talk about a huge difference from Saturday, when temperatures were flirting with 100°.

The air may still be a little muggy Tuesday. Once this cold front clears the area, though, we'll notice a pretty significant drop in the humidity.

From tropical to tolerable, we'll take these changes. We'll just need to be weather aware in the meantime.

