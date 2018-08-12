Scattered storms develop Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, VA - There will be some patchy fog around Sunday morning which should dissipate by mid-morning.

We then turn our attention to late Sunday morning when a few spotty showers and storms begin to develop along a boundary.

The activity increases in coverage Sunday afternoon.

An isolated strong storm containing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out east of the I-81 corridor.

Localized flash flooding will be possible.

The precipitation will end Sunday evening and it's dry overnight.

Patchy fog will develop across parts of the region as temperatures fall into the 60s.

We should have more sunshine around for Monday with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

A hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon.

