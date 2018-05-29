Scattered storms, flash flooding possible again Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Scattered storms are back with us again Tuesday. While the storms will be scattered in nature, any downpour or storm that gets going will have the potential to produce very heavy rain in a short amount of time. A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday for parts of the area due to the threat for more heavy rain on already saturated ground.

Wednesday will provide another round of strong storms and heavy rain which could lead to more flooding.

Thunderstorms stay with us through the first half of the weekend.

