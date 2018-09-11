Scattered storms today, Hurricane Florence gets closer to the U.S.

ROANOKE, Va - Be on the lookout for thick fog this morning with a few stray showers. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon. Some of these could contain heavy rain. These storms are not associated with Hurricane Florence.

HURRICANE FLORENCE:

Hurricane watches are now in effect for much of the South Carolina coast and all of the North Carolina coast.

Local Impacts:

There is still uncertainty as to where Florence goes after it makes landfall. A scenario where Florence stalls of the coast is still possible, but it is unlikely.

The question though of where it stalls will have big implications for us locally. Data from extra weather ballon launches and hurricane hunter flights suggest the area of high pressure steering Florence may be getting stronger. That would prevent Florence from making it north. Here is that scenario:

There is no doubt still wiggle room and it may still be 36 hours until the exact track is known. The worst case scenario...track two is also unfortunately still in play. That would bring the region significant impacts.

Stay tuned.

