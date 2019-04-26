Scattered storms, turning windy Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Umbrellas will be need this Friday morning and on and off through the evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two could be on the stronger side, especially east of I-81 later Friday afternoon.

Even in the strongest storms, the intensity will not be remotely close to those of last Friday. The best chance for severe will be well outside of our region toward Richmond,

The wind will crank up for all of us, especially after lunch through Saturday morning. Gusts at times could occasionally top 40mph. In the Highest elevations, gusts could top 50mph.

Sunshine will start Saturday, but extra clouds will move in late. A stray shower will be possible late Saturday and into Sunday, but most will be dry heading into Sunday afternoon.

