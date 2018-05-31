Scattered strong storms move in Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Scattered thunderstorms will move into the area Thursday afternoon, with a large chunk of the area under a "marginal risk" for severe weather. This means that isolated severe storms capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts or one inch hail are possible. With how wet the ground is, flooding may be an issue on an isolated basis too.

Storms bubble up first in the NRV closer to lunchtime, before becoming more scattered in nature during the afternoon and drive home. After dinner time, most of the energy needed for storm growth is east of here.

High temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 80s before scattered storms move through the area.

Have a way to get information, should an alert be issued for your area. For the latest road conditions, visit 511virginia.org.

