Scorching heat continues Wednesday, Few strong storms possible

ROANOKE, Va. - The heat continues Wednesday and we'll add slightly better storm chances to the mix both today and Friday.

A few storms could be on the stronger side north of 460 later Wednesday, but the main severe threat will be from Northern Virginia into Pennsylvania.

The heat will continue to impact everyone as we flirt with records again.

The heat finally breaks heading into the weekend. We'll dodge a few showers and storms Saturday, but the better chance for rain and storms comes Sunday as a cold front finally puts an end to this early start to summer.

