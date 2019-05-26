Scorching Sunday with near record heat

ROANOKE, Va. - There’s a lot of moisture trapped across the region, which has resulted in areas of dense fog Sunday morning.

The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, but in the meantime, take your time on the roadways.

The heat really gets cranking Sunday afternoon and we could be dealing with near record-breaking heat.

Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 90s with a gusty west wind.

There’s a chance of a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Anything that does develop, will be isolated in nature and remain along and north of 460.

A strong storm containing gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

The precipitation diminishes Sunday evening and lows will fall near 70.

Patchy fog may develop late.

Memorial Day will be hazy, hot and humid with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.

Unfortunately there won’t be a break from the heat and humidity until about Friday.

Better precipitation chances arrive towards the end of the week and into the first weekend of June.

