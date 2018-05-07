Scud cloud develops in Bedford this past weekend

BEDFORD, Va - Scud clouds are often confused with funnel clouds or tornadoes. You can see why in the picture above. You see a column of clouds rising from the ground up and immediately think, "Oh my gosh! That's a tornado!"

The letters in scud stand for Scattered Cumulus Under Deck. This kind of cloud is found below, and unattached to, a layer of clouds out in front of a thunderstorm. Cooler air flows out of the thunderstorm, reaches the ground and then lifts up to form the scud cloud.

So, how can we tell the difference between a funnel cloud and scud cloud? Simply put, a scud cloud does not rotate. You can see its snail-like progression upward, but this kind of cloud will not rotate. Also, scud clouds only last for a minute or two.

Chris Overstreet was in the right place at the right time over the weekend to capture this particular occurrence in the photo above.

If you ever have any weather pictures/observations that you want to send to StormTeam 10, you can do so on Facebook.

