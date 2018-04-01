Seasonable Easter Sunday

ROANOKE, VA - A nearby boundary could stir up a few hit or miss rain showers for the western slopes and Highlands Sunday morning.

Most of the area is dry and tucked away under the clouds.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s with a steady westerly breeze.

A few rain showers are possible late tonight and into Monday morning.

The rain moves out mid-morning and we remain under mostly cloudy skies.

Highs for Monday should be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

