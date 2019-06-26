Second heat wave of the year possible this week

ROANOKE, Va. - A heat wave is a stretch of 90° heat, or hotter than average weather, that lasts at least three days. That's more or less what we're looking at now through at least the weekend. With the jet stream farther north (shown in the picture above), that allows the heat to build and stay with us.

Luckily, Wednesday afternoon doesn't look terribly humid. High temperatures will reach 85-90° during the afternoon in most all of the area.

As the wind turns out of the southwest, the more humid air gradually pushes in each day Thursday through the weekend.

With that comes the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms each afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, anything this time of year can drop heavy rain, lightning and perhaps even some hail.

That chance appears to be best near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The mountains lift that hot and humid air, create clouds that bubble up and turn into storms.

Make sure to download the StormTeam 10 app to stay on top of the weather when you're out and about this summer!

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.